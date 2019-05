Yes, a San Antonio Woman Is Really Selling Her Breast Implants on Facebook

click image Facebook / Tammie Nichelle Huff

Now we've seen it all.A San Antonio woman is selling her breast implants on Facebook. Well, her "slightly used titties," as she puts it. post on Facebook Marketplace shows that a woman named Tammie is selling her size D implants for $100 a pop or $200 for the pair. She had a bit of fun with the post, saying she upgraded and needed to get rid the old pair, which she got done in Mexico."...would just have to pay for installation," her post reads. "It comes from a smoke free ... Clean House."Any interested buyers?