Thursday, May 30, 2019

Study: Texas Jobs Offer Highest Starting Salary Rates in U.S.

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge WIKIPEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikipedia Commons
People have been flocking to Texas — enjoying its lower living costs and housing prices — for years. However, the Lone Star State is also a great place to find a new job, according to a recent report from WalletHub.


The study found that Texas offers the highest average starting salary rates in the nation, and the fourteenth highest median annual income.

Using diverse metrics including job-market strength, opportunity and average commute time, Texas ranks No. 12 among the best states to find a job.

Despite the high overall ranking, the Lone Star State came in at No. 33 in job satisfaction and No. 47 in average length of work week. To read the full report, click here.



