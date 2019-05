Texas Favorite Buc-ee's Spotted in the Middle East

Fellow Texans:



I was driving on a highway north of Amman, Jordan, and found a...Buc-ee's. Or at least, a place claiming to be Buc-ee's.



I have so many questions.



cc: @katerodemann, @elbenson , @mccullarmebad, @pamelacolloff, @MicahHauser pic.twitter.com/s1lrZ4dLcj — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019

I will go back and report! But it did not look big enough to have huge ones. — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019

What did they sell inside? How are Jordanian beaver nuggets?? — Charley Locke (@Charley_Locke) May 29, 2019

How's the jerky selection? — John Smith Everyman (@nunjabidnes) May 29, 2019

Travel plaza chain Buc-ee's debuted its first non-Texas location in Alabama earlier this year, and now it's in the Middle East.Well, not exactly.Maurice Chammah, a writer for investigative news site The Marshall Project , was perplexed to find what appeared to be a counterfeit Buc-ee's while in Amman, Jordan. He tweeted a photo of a sign bearing the chain's name along with its famous beaver mascot. Emily Chammah, who took the photo, said the Arabic words along the bottom of the sign read "market," "coffee" and "snacks."Naturally, Twitter users acquainted with Buc-ee's had plenty of quips about the the unofficial location far from home.While we're sure the store's lawyers will have plenty to say once they get wind of this, maybe the upside is that folks thousands of miles away respect Buc-ee's as much as Texans do.