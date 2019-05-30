Texas Favorite Buc-ee's Spotted in the Middle East

Fellow Texans:



I was driving on a highway north of Amman, Jordan, and found a...Buc-ee's. Or at least, a place claiming to be Buc-ee's.



I have so many questions.



cc: @katerodemann, @elbenson , @mccullarmebad, @pamelacolloff, @MicahHauser pic.twitter.com/s1lrZ4dLcj — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019

I will go back and report! But it did not look big enough to have huge ones. — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019

What did they sell inside? How are Jordanian beaver nuggets?? — Charley Locke (@Charley_Locke) May 29, 2019

How's the jerky selection? — John Smith Everyman (@nunjabidnes) May 29, 2019