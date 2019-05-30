Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Texas Favorite Buc-ee's Spotted in the Middle East

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 10:44 AM

Travel plaza chain Buc-ee's debuted its first non-Texas location in Alabama earlier this year, and now it's in the Middle East.


Well, not exactly.

Maurice Chammah, a writer for investigative news site The Marshall Project, was perplexed to find what appeared to be a counterfeit Buc-ee's while in Amman, Jordan. He tweeted a photo of a sign bearing the chain's name along with its famous beaver mascot. Emily Chammah, who took the photo, said the Arabic words along the bottom of the sign read "market," "coffee" and "snacks."
Naturally, Twitter users acquainted with Buc-ee's had plenty of quips about the the unofficial location far from home. While we're sure the store's lawyers will have plenty to say once they get wind of this, maybe the upside is that folks thousands of miles away respect Buc-ee's as much as Texans do.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yes, a San Antonio Woman Is Really Selling Her Breast Implants on Facebook Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman in His Car, Abandoned Her at Whataburger Read More

  3. Viral Facebook Posts Lead to Arrest of San Antonio Man Who Set His Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire Read More

  4. Argument Leads to Man Being Shot Outside Sugar's Read More

  5. Turnout for Mayoral Runoff Is 'Largest First Day of Early Voting in Recent Years,' Elections Officials Say Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...