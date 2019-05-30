Texas Favorite Buc-ee's Spotted in the Middle East

Fellow Texans:— Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019
I was driving on a highway north of Amman, Jordan, and found a...Buc-ee's. Or at least, a place claiming to be Buc-ee's.
I have so many questions.
cc: @katerodemann, @elbenson , @mccullarmebad, @pamelacolloff, @MicahHauser pic.twitter.com/s1lrZ4dLcj
I will go back and report! But it did not look big enough to have huge ones.— Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) May 29, 2019
What did they sell inside? How are Jordanian beaver nuggets??— Charley Locke (@Charley_Locke) May 29, 2019
How's the jerky selection?— John Smith Everyman (@nunjabidnes) May 29, 2019
While we're sure the store's lawyers will have plenty to say once they get wind of this, maybe the upside is that folks thousands of miles away respect Buc-ee's as much as Texans do.
OMG pic.twitter.com/Z94vl29SyO— Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) May 29, 2019
