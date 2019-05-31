Bexar County Jail Inmate Accused of Killing Former White Supremacist Cellmate

click to enlarge
An inmate held at Bexar County Jail on a murder charge has now been accused of killing his cellmate.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Shandrick Van Anthony Buckley committed the second killing on Thursday. Sheriff Javier Salazar described the prisoner as a "very violent individual."
Salazar told reporters that a detention deputy noticed blood flowing from under a cell door around 1:30 p.m. The deputy then looked inside and saw Buckley, who appeared to be asleep on his bed. When the deputy opened the door, he discovered the victim unresponsive on the floor.
The victim, reportedly a former member of the Aryan Brotherhood
, had several facial and head injuries. Deputies attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.
Salazar told KSAT he didn't believe Buckley was incapable of sharing a cell
with the victim even though Buckley is black. According to a KENS 5 report, it's standard policy
not to house black inmates with those who have ties to white supremacy. The sheriff said the pair were placed in the same cell since they were both involved in recent violent incidents at the jail.
The victim, who has not yet been named, was facing charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of identification and credit card abuse. Buckley, meanwhile, is awaiting trial
for allegedly killing another man by repeatedly stomping on his head.
Salazar said Buckley could face an additional murder charge or have his existing charge upgraded to capital murder.
