Council Approves $500,000 in Funding for Air Conditioning Project for San Antonio's Public Housing

West Side public housing project the Alazan Courts

City Council on Thursday approved $500,000 in funding to allow the San Antonio Housing Authority to continue installing air conditioning in public housing units currently without it.The money will come from the city's general fund, clearing SAHA to install some 2,400 window units by the end of June. Work on the installation project started earlier this month.Around 20 of San Antonio's public housing facilities — roughly 40 percent of the city's total — have no air conditioning. Most of those are older developments, some nearing the century mark in age.The new city allocation brings the air-conditioning project's total funding to $1.5 million. SAHA kicked in $500,000 of its own resources, while the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation contributed $300,000 and the San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation provided another $200,000.