Both San Antonio-Area Communities With Red-Light Cameras Could Keep Them for Years Under New Texas Law

A new Texas law bans red light cameras such as this one.
No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, you're likely applauding Gov. Greg Abbott for signing a bill this weekend that bans red-light traffic cameras.
But before you start coasting through intersections in celebration, let's examine the fine print. The state's ban takes effect September 1, but under the law, municipalities already in the middle of a contract with a technology vendor may continue honoring that pact.
Turns out, there's not much for lead-footed San Antonio drivers to celebrate.
Leon Valley — one of two SA-area municipalities that likes to play peek-a-boo with its intersections — recently amended its contract from 10 years to 20, according to a MySA report
. That means its cameras stay in place well into 2038.
Meanwhile, Balcones Heights, the other bedroom community in the camera club, recently re-upped for 15 years, according to a NEWS4SA report
. We'll do the math: those lights will be sticking around until 2034.
Steady on the wheel, folks.
