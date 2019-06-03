Monday, June 3, 2019
San Antonio Man Allegedly Messaged Teen on Snapchat to Hang Out, Robbed Him Instead
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 11:55 AM
San Antonio police arrested a man Friday for luring a teen via the Internet in order to rob him.
Authorities responded to the incident at Business Careers at Holmes High School last Tuesday morning. A 16-year-old victim said 18-year-old Hassan Ismael Mzrhd had messaged him on Snapchat
asking him to skip school and hang out.
The teen agreed and said Mzrhd and two unidentified men picked him up at a restaurant and drove to a nearby apartment complex. The teen said one of the men showed him a shotgun and struck him with it several times
. He also said the man held down his head while he stole his backpack, wallet, money, cell phone and shoes.
Last Friday, the victim identified Mzrhd in a photo lineup. Mzrhd has since been charged with aggravated robbery and given a bond of $75,000.
