San Antonio Man Allegedly Messaged Teen on Snapchat to Hang Out, Robbed Him Instead

click to enlarge Bexar County Jail

San Antonio police arrested a man Friday for luring a teen via the Internet in order to rob him.Authorities responded to the incident at Business Careers at Holmes High School last Tuesday morning. A 16-year-old victim said 18-year-old Hassan Ismael Mzrhd had messaged him on Snapchat asking him to skip school and hang out.The teen agreed and said Mzrhd and two unidentified men picked him up at a restaurant and drove to a nearby apartment complex. The teen said one of the men showed him a shotgun and struck him with it several times . He also said the man held down his head while he stole his backpack, wallet, money, cell phone and shoes.Last Friday, the victim identified Mzrhd in a photo lineup. Mzrhd has since been charged with aggravated robbery and given a bond of $75,000.