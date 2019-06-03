Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

Special Texicanas Watch Party to Benefit Child Advocates San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge DRU PHOTOGRAPHY
  • dru photography
While watch parties for Texicanas, the San Antonio-based Bravo reality show, have been an exclusive affair in the past, local fans soon will have a chance to rub elbows with the show's cast members and give back to the community at the same time.

Mayra Farret, one of the show's stars, does philanthropy work for Child Advocates San Antonio, or CASA, a group that supports and trains court-appointed volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children.

The organization will be highlighted in the June 11 episode, and will host a watch party in honor of the occasion. During the party, CASA CEO Marina Gonzales will introduce Farret as the organization's Gallery of Hope Gala committee chair. The night will also include a viewing of the episode, a DJ, small bites, cocktails and a raffle giveaway.

Farret's fellow cast members Penny Ayarzagoitia and Lorena Martinez are also expected to attend.



Tickets require a minimum $35 donation with all proceeds benefitting CASA. The party will kick off 7:30 p.m. at the Rosario's Mexican Restaurant on San Pedro Avenue.
Location Details Rosario's North
9715 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio, Texas
Mexican
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Both San Antonio-Area Communities With Red-Light Cameras Could Keep Them for Years Under New Texas Law Read More

  2. Stolen Vehicle Full of Women Leads Authorities on High-Speed Chase Through San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Allegedly Messaged Teen on Snapchat to Hang Out, Robbed Him Instead Read More

  4. Failed Secretary of State David Whitley Has a New Job in Gov. Greg Abbott's Office Read More

  5. Bexar County Jail Inmate Accused of Killing Former White Supremacist Cellmate Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...