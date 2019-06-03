Special Texicanas Watch Party to Benefit Child Advocates San Antonio

click to enlarge
While watch parties for Texicanas
, the San Antonio-based Bravo reality show, have been an exclusive affair in the past, local fans soon will have a chance to rub elbows with the show's cast members and give back to the community at the same time.
Mayra Farret, one of the show's stars, does philanthropy work for Child Advocates San Antonio
, or CASA, a group that supports and trains court-appointed volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children.
The organization will be highlighted in the June 11 episode, and will host a watch party
in honor of the occasion. During the party, CASA CEO Marina Gonzales will introduce Farret as the organization's Gallery of Hope Gala committee chair. The night will also include a viewing of the episode, a DJ, small bites, cocktails and a raffle giveaway.
Farret's fellow cast members Penny Ayarzagoitia and Lorena Martinez are also expected to attend.
Tickets
require a minimum $35 donation with all proceeds benefitting CASA. The party will kick off 7:30 p.m. at the Rosario's Mexican Restaurant on San Pedro Avenue.
