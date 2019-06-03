Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

Stolen Vehicle Full of Women Leads Authorities on High-Speed Chase Through San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Five women were arrested following a high-speed vehicle chase that ended in a crash early Monday morning.

According to reports, Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a stolen vehicle driving erratically near Loop 1604 and Somerset Road around 2:45 a.m. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

Authorities said speeds during the chase, which lasted more than 20 miles, nearly reached 100 miles per hour.

The driver reportedly pulled into the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on East Cesar Chavez Boulevard and began driving in circles. KSAT reports that someone in the stolen vehicle tossed a plastic bag out of the window. The driver continued but eventually crashed into a curb on South St. Mary's Street.



The five women attempted to flee the scene, but authorities from the sheriff's office as well as the San Antonio Police Department were able to catch all of them.

The suspects have all been charged with evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving and possibly possession of narcotics. Police will continue to investigate.

