San Antonio School Districts Offering Free Meals to Students During Summer Break

Facebook / San Antonio ISD
With summer upon us, it's that time of year again where kids will be home to rest and enjoy their break from school. However, just because school is out doesn't mean they'll be closed for good.
School districts across the city will offer free breakfast and lunch options to children 18 and under at many of their campuses, with some even offering meals to parents at a low cost.
East Central ISD
East Central ISD will offer summer meals to children at three locations.
June 10 - Aug. 1 (Mon. - Thurs.)
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Edgewood ISD
- East Central High School
- Oak Crest Intermediate School
- Legacy Middle School
Kids can find free meals at eight locations around Edgewood ISD this summer, although Memorial High School will serve only breakfast.
May 28 - June 28 (Mon. - Fri.)
June 10 - July 21 (Mon. - Fri.)
- Las Palmas Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Henry B. Gonzalez Elementary
- Winston Elementary
June 10 - Aug. 2 (Mon. - Fri.)
- Edgewood Fine Arts Academy (S.T.E.A.M)
June 3 - July 31 (Mon. - Thurs.)
- The Coronado West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center
Elementary: Breakfast 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Lunch 10:45 a.m.-noon.
High School: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Floresville ISD
- John F. Kennedy High School
- Memorial High School
Floresville ISD will serve meals to children at four different sites.
June 3 - July 25
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
No meals served week of July 1-4
Harlandale ISD
- Floresville High School
- Floresville South Elementary
- Wilson County Library
- Floresville Event Center
Harlandale ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 16 different campuses in the district this summer, Monday through Thursday, starting June 10.
June 10 - June 27
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Harlandale High School
- McCollum High School
- Frank Tejeda Academy
June 10 - July 18
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- STEM Early College High School
- Terrell Wells Middle School
- Leal Middle School
- Adams Elementary
- Gillette Elementary
- Stonewall Flanders Elementary
- Carroll Bell Elementary
- Collier Elementary
- Columbia Heights Elementary
June 10 - Aug. 1
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m
- Wright Elementary
- Rayburn Elementary
- Bellaire Elementary
- Kingsborough Middle School
Adults can also purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75 each.
Note: The district will be closed on Fridays, as well as Thursday, July 4.
Judson ISD
Five campuses in Judson ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch this summer.
Mon. - Thurs.
Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m.
Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mon. - Fri.
- Wagner High School (June 5 - June 27)
- Woodlake Hills Middle School (June 5 - June 25)
Breakfast: 6:30a.m.-8:00a.m. (7:30am start for HS)
Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30p.m. (12:00pm end for Paschall ES)
Note: All locations will be closed July 4.
- Copperfield Elementary (June 3 - July 26)
- Paschall Elementary (June 3 - July 26)
- Judson High School (June 7 - July 2)
North East ISD
NEISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 14 different schools in the district.
Mon. - Thurs.
- Camelot Elementary (Monday-Friday June 11 - June 21; Monday-Thursday June 24 - July 11) Breakfast: 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Jackson Keller Elementary (Monday-Friday June 11 - June 21; Monday-Thursday June 24 - July 11) Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Oak Grove Elementary (Monday-Friday June 11 - June 21, Monday-Thursday June 24 - July 11) Breakfast: 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Huebner Elementary (Monday-Friday June 11 - June 21; Monday-Thursday June 24 - July 11) Breakfast 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mon. - Fri.
- Ed White Middle School (June 11 - July 18) Breakfast: 8:00 am-9:00am, Lunch: noon.-1 p.m.
- Wood Middle School (June 17 - July 25) Breakfast 7:30am-8:30am, Lunch 11:00a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Madison High School (June 17 - July 25) Breakfast: 9:00 am-10:20 am, Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
June 17 - Aug. 2 (Mon. - Fri.)
- Walzem Elementary (June 10- June 21) Breakfast: 7:30 am-8:30 am, Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Eisenhower Middle School (June 11 - July 3) Breakfast 7:25 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Wetmore Elementary (June 10 - Aug. 2) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30p.m.
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30a.m., Lunch: 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m.
- East Terrell Hills Elementary
- Serna Elementary
- Wilshire Elementary
- Windcrest Elementary
NEISD will also serve lunch only at various offsite locations in the area June 17 - Aug. 2.
June 18 - Aug. 2 (Tues. - Fri.)
- Morgan’s Wonderland (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Pruitt Library at Roosevelt High School (noon.-1 p.m.)
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library (noon.-1 p.m.)
- Semmes Branch Library (noon-1 p.m.)
- Brookhollow Branch Library (noon.-1 p.m.)
- Tobin Branch Library (12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.)
- Dellview Pool (1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.)
Accompanying adults may purchase lunch for $3.40 or breakfast for $2.20.
Northside ISD
Northside ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 21 schools in the district. Stevens High School will only serve breakfast. All meals are served Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. Lunch times vary.
Sul Ross Middle School (June 10-June 27)
Lunch: 10:30a.m.-12:30p.m.
June 11 - June 27
Lunch: 10:30a.m.-12:30p.m.
Note: Schools closed June 10
- Rudder Middle School
- Vale Middle School
- Zachry Middle School
Forester Elementary (June 11 - June 28)
Lunch: 10:30a.m.-noon.
Note: Closed June 10
June 10 - June 28
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-noon.
- Carnahan Elementary
- Ed Cody Elementary
- Timberwilde Elementary
- Burke Elementary
- Oak Hills Terrace Elementary
- Myers Elementary
- Linton Elementary
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-noon.
June 11 - July 2
- Ward Elementary
- Martin Elementary (June 10 - July 2)
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Note: Schools closed June 10
June 10 - July 18
- Howsman Elementary
- Adams Hill Elementary
- Knowlton Elementary
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Note: Schools closed July 4
- Cable Elementary
- McDermott Elementary
Pat Neff Elementary (June 11 - July 18)
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30p.m.
Note: Closed June 10, July 4
Driggers Elementary (June 10 - Aug. 9)
Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Note: Closed July 4
Stevens High School (June 10 - Aug. 8) Breakfast only!
Note: Closed July 4
San Antonio ISD
SAISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 31 different sites this summer.
Breakfast runs from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m., while lunch is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
May 31 - June 28
May 31 - July 26
- Davis Middle School
- Lowell Middle School
- Poe Middle School
- Tafolla Middle School
June 3 - June 7
- Harris Middle School
- Longfellow Middle School
- Rhodes Middle School
- Whittier Middle School
June 3- June 14
June 3 - June 28
- Ogden Elementary
- Mission Academy
June 3 - July 19
- Ball Elementary
- Graebner Elementary
- Highland Park Elementary
- Margil Elementary
- Maverick Elementary
- Neal Elementary
- Washington Elementary
June 3 - July 26
June 3 - July 31
June 3 - Aug. 1
- Hawthorne Academy
- Pershing Elementary
June 3 - Aug. 2
- Travis Early College High School
June 10 - June 20
June 10 - June 28
- Highlands High School
- Miller Elementary School
June 10 - August 2
- Highland Hills Elementary
- S King Elementary
- Democracy Prep Stewart
June 17 - July 19
South San ISD
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy
South San ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens at seven sites during the month of June.
South San High School (Mon. - Thurs. June 3 - June 27)
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Price Elementary (Mon. - Fri. June 3 - June 28)
Breakfast: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon.
June 10 - June 27
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Southside ISD
- Carrillo Elementary
- Frank Madla Elementary
- Dwight Middle School (Breakfast: 8 a.m.-8:30a.m.)
- Zamora Middle School
- Shepard Middle School
Southside ISD will offer meals at two locations.
Pearce Elementary (Mon.-Thurs.)
June 10 to July 16
Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Closed on July 4
ACES (Mon.-Thurs.)
June 10 to June 27
Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Southwest ISD
Southwest ISD will offer breakfast and lunch at five different locations throughout the summer.
Southwest Legacy High School (Mon. - Thurs June 10 - June 27; July 1 - July 3; July 15 - July 25) (Mon. - Fri. July 29 - Aug. 9)
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Site will be closed July 4-5 and week of July 8-12
Resnik Middle School (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27)
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Medio Creek Elementary (Mon. - Fri. June 10 - June 28) (Mon. - Thurs. July 15 - July 25)
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:40 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Site will be closed July 1-12
Hidden Cove Elementary (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27, July 8 - July 18)
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Site will be closed July 1-5
SWISD Building #800 (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27, July 1 - July 3, July 8 - July 25) (Mon. - Fri. July 29 - Aug. 9)
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m.-9 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Site will be closed July 4-5
Medina Valley ISD
Medina Valley ISD will offer breakfast and lunch to children during the month of June at two locations.
June 10 - June 28
Breakfast: 7 a.m.-8 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-12:30p.m.
IDEA Public Schools
- Luckey Ranch Elementary
- LaCoste Elementary
IDEA Public Schools will serve breakfast and lunch at 11 of its 12 campuses in San Antonio, starting June 3 - Aug. 4.
Breakfast: 7 a.m.-8 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon.
Campuses will be closed July 1 - July 5, and Aug. 5 - Aug. 9.
KIPP San Antonio Public Schools
- IDEA Brackenridge
- IDEA Carver
- IDEA Eastside
- IDEA Ewing Halsell
- IDEA Harvey E. Najim
- IDEA Ingram Hills
- IDEA Judson
- IDEA Mays
- IDEA Monterrey Park
- IDEA South Flores
- IDEA Walzem
The KIPP Cevallos Campus, which houses KIPP University Prep, KIPP Aspire Academy, and KIPP Esperanza Dual Language Academy, will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from June 5 - June 28.
Breakfast is served from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
