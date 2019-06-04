San Antonio School Districts Offering Free Meals to Students During Summer Break

Facebook / San Antonio ISD

With summer upon us, it's that time of year again where kids will be home to rest and enjoy their break from school. However, just because school is out doesn't mean they'll be closed for good.School districts across the city will offer free breakfast and lunch options to children 18 and under at many of their campuses, with some even offering meals to parents at a low cost.East Central ISD will offer summer meals to children at three locations.Kids can find free meals at eight locations around Edgewood ISD this summer, although Memorial High School will serve only breakfast.Floresville ISD will serve meals to children at four different sites.Harlandale ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 16 different campuses in the district this summer, Monday through Thursday, starting June 10.Adults can also purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75 each.Five campuses in Judson ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch this summer.NEISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 14 different schools in the district.NEISD will also serve lunch only at various offsite locations in the area June 17 - Aug. 2.Accompanying adults may purchase lunch for $3.40 or breakfast for $2.20.Northside ISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 21 schools in the district. Stevens High School will only serve breakfast. All meals are served Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. Lunch times vary.Sul Ross Middle School (June 10-June 27)Forester Elementary (June 11 - June 28)June 10 - June 28Pat Neff Elementary (June 11 - July 18)Driggers Elementary (June 10 - Aug. 9)Stevens High School (June 10 - Aug. 8) Breakfast only!SAISD will serve breakfast and lunch at 31 different sites this summer.South San ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens at seven sites during the month of June.South San High School (Mon. - Thurs. June 3 - June 27)Price Elementary (Mon. - Fri. June 3 - June 28)Southside ISD will offer meals at two locations.Pearce Elementary (Mon.-Thurs.)June 10 to July 16ACES (Mon.-Thurs.)June 10 to June 27Southwest ISD will offer breakfast and lunch at five different locations throughout the summer.Resnik Middle School (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27)Medio Creek Elementary (Mon. - Fri. June 10 - June 28) (Mon. - Thurs. July 15 - July 25)Hidden Cove Elementary (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27, July 8 - July 18)SWISD Building #800 (Mon. - Thurs. June 10 - June 27, July 1 - July 3, July 8 - July 25) (Mon. - Fri. July 29 - Aug. 9)Medina Valley ISD will offer breakfast and lunch to children during the month of June at two locations.IDEA Public Schools will serve breakfast and lunch at 11 of its 12 campuses in San Antonio, starting June 3 - Aug. 4.The KIPP Cevallos Campus, which houses KIPP University Prep, KIPP Aspire Academy, and KIPP Esperanza Dual Language Academy, will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from June 5 - June 28.