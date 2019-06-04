Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Two Men Believed to Be Wounded in South Side Shooting Show Up at Children's Hospital for Treatment

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMAN
  • Sarah Flood-Bauman
Two men suffering from gunshot wounds reportedly drove themselves to the hospital early Tuesday morning. The children's hospital, that is.

Police said a pair of individuals were wounded in a shooting just before 6 a.m. at a home on Flanders Avenue on the South Side. Authorities told KSAT that officers responded to a call but didn't find anyone in the area. They did, however, find blood and bullet casings.

Witnesses told officers that they heard screams that someone had been shot, according to the Express-News.

Soon after, officers received a call about the two men who showed up at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio with gunshot wounds. The pair, ages 31 and 29, were sent to other hospitals since they aren't children.



The 31-year-old, who was shot in the chest, in now being treated at San Antonio Military Medical Center. The younger man, wounded in the leg, is at University Hospital. Both are expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio District 4 Council Candidate Says NASA Is the 'Number One Source of Climate Change' Read More

  2. Emails Show Gov. Greg Abbott Masterminded Texas' Failed Voter Citizenship Review Read More

  3. Relative of Beatrice Sampayo Calls Her a 'Manipulator' Who Came Up with Plan to Cover Up King Jay Davila's Death Read More

  4. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues City of San Antonio, Amping Up the Rhetoric Over Chick-fil-A Read More

  5. Both San Antonio-Area Communities With Red-Light Cameras Could Keep Them for Years Under New Texas Law Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...