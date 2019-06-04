Two Men Believed to Be Wounded in South Side Shooting Show Up at Children's Hospital for Treatment

click to enlarge
Two men suffering from gunshot wounds reportedly drove themselves to the hospital early Tuesday morning. The children's hospital, that is.
Police said a pair of individuals were wounded in a shooting just before 6 a.m. at a home on Flanders Avenue on the South Side. Authorities told KSAT
that officers responded to a call but didn't find anyone in the area. They did, however, find blood and bullet casings.
Witnesses told officers that they heard screams that someone had been shot, according to the Express-News
.
Soon after, officers received a call about the two men who showed up at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio with gunshot wounds
. The pair, ages 31 and 29, were sent to other hospitals since they aren't children.
The 31-year-old, who was shot in the chest
, in now being treated at San Antonio Military Medical Center. The younger man, wounded in the leg, is at University Hospital. Both are expected to recover
.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.