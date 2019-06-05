Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Castle Hills Police Say Man Fatally Shot His Aunt After Argument

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio man has been arrested after police say he fatally shot his aunt.

Michael Todd Phipps, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of Becky Ibarra. According to reports, police officers responded to a family disturbance call at a Castle Hills home and found Ibarra, 65, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ibarra was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died.

Castle Hills Police Department Chief John Siemens told reporters that the shooting occurred after Phipps and Ibarra had an argument, possibly about money.



"She had come over and expressed some concern with the shooter, whether it was he shouldn't be living there or some financial stuff," Siemens told KSAT.

The chief said Ibarra didn't live at the home where the shooting took place, but that she visited often. Siemens also said the police had been called to the home eight times, mostly for welfare checks, in the year leading up to the shooting.

Police are interviewing people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting to clarify the motive.

