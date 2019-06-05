Early Voting in San Antonio's Runoff Election Exceeds Early Vote Totals for the May Citywide Election

More San Antonians turned up to cast ballots during early voting for the June 8 runoff than in the lead-up to last month's citywide general election, according the Bexar County Elections Department.
At the close of early voting Tuesday, 81,769 people cast early ballots for the runoff, compared to 73,104 early votes for the May 4 general election. The runoff itself takes place Saturday, June 8.
"Early voting is closed for the June 8 runoff election — we had 13,239 voters today for a total in person early vote of 81,769 voters," Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen posted on the department's Facebook page Tuesday evening. "See you all Saturday!"
San Antonians cast a total of 110,365 in the citywide election, meaning nearly twice as many did so during the early voting period.
In addition to a runoff between incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg and challenger Greg Brockhouse, the contests decided in the runoff include openings for city council seats representing districts 2, 4 and 6.
If you have questions about where to vote or whether you're eligible, visit the county's election site
.
