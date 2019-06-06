Email
Thursday, June 6, 2019

Group Demands Investigation Into Missing Domestic Violence Police Report on Mayoral Candidate Greg Brockhouse

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse
Ahead of Saturday's charged mayoral runoff, local activist group Mētù has requested that the Texas Rangers probe the disappearance of a 2009 police report detailing an allegation of domestic abuse by candidate Greg Brockhouse.

"Greg Brockhouse has claimed that the incident described in the report never happened, that he had no knowledge of the police report or how it disappeared,” Mētù co-founder Ellen Riojas Clark said during a news conference reported on by Texas Public Radio. “Curiously, he has not denied that law enforcement came to his home on the night in question.”

Riojas Clark said her group sent letters to the Rangers in addition to SAPD Internal Affairs and the Bexar County District attorney requesting an investigation.

In a text message, Brockhouse accused Mētù of staging a hit job on behalf of his opponent, incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg. He added that he deferred to his wife Annalisa's "total denial" of accusations that he assaulted her.

"[Mētù] are nothing more than Nirenberg's campaign team," Brockhouse wrote. "They are staging these events and actions for political theater."



In March, the San Antonio Express-News released a story on a police report that appears to show that Annalisa Brockhouse called SAPD on December 23, 2009, and alleged her husband roughed her up. The story also described a police report from 2006 in which the District 6 councilman's second wife is said to have accused him of domestic abuse.

The Current and other media organizations have tried to obtain the police report describing the 2009 domestic disturbance, only to be told by SAPD that the document has disappeared from its files.

However, the Current on Thursday did obtain a copy of a Family Violence Report that SAPD filed with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The document matches the date of the alleged incident and references a male who was Brockhouse's age at the time (37) and a female who was his wife's age then (30). It describes a "simple assault" that resulted in no apparent injuries.
PDF DPS_Family_Violence_Report.pdf
The Express-News first reported about the existence of the DPS document.

At Mētù's news conference, Riojas Clark questioned whether SAPD insiders are covering for Brockhouse, who has done extensive consulting work for San Antonio's police and fire unions.

"At issue is not just that a mayoral candidate is alleged to have committed domestic violence, but the public confidence in San Antonio’s Police Department," she said, according to TPR. "Did someone within the department purposefully and illegally delete all records of it?”
