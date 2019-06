New Poll Shows Texas Democrats Would Rather Beto O'Rourke Take Down Cornyn Than Run for the White House

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke's gets close with supporters during a 2018 San Antonio campaign stop.

Most of the Lone Star State's Democratic voters would prefer Beto O’Rourke hang up his presidential aspirations and challenge John Cornyn for his Senate seat in 2020, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll Sixty percent of Democratic and Dem-leaning voters said the former El Paso congressman should scrap his White House run and gun for Cornyn, a well-funded GOP insider whom Democrats have made a multi-million-dollar priority of removing.Among others, Cornyn now faces a challenge from MJ Hegar , a former Air Force helicopter pilot who ran a scrappy 2018 House campaign.Only 27% of those polled by Quinnipiac said O'Rourke should keep up his presidential bid.O’Rourke ranked second in the poll among the gaggle of candidates chasing the Democratic nomination. However, his 16% support significantly lagged that of frontrunner Joe Biden, who had blessing of 30% of respondents.