Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

San Antonio Man Playfully Trolls Wife with Billboard of Himself Wearing a Suit She Hates

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge REDDIT / U/NERD112358
We've all been there – you start getting serious with your significant other, then after a fateful trip to the mall you come home wearing a snazzy new outfit only to find them shaking their head in disbelief.

Every time you try to pull it out, they demur, saying something like, "Why 
click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GERALD HAWES
don't you put on that nice blazer I got you for your birthday this year instead?" And suddenly it's been six months and that rad '80s Aloha shirt that you planned to wear once a week is now buried in the back of the closet.

Enter a new hero: Suit Man! Rather than capitulate to his wife's hatred of his snazzy blue plaid suit, he took things to the next level. That's right – he hired a professional photographer, came up with a hashtag and shelled out the cash to run billboards of himself in the despised suit above a stretch of 410 that his wife and their friends use to commute.

When the billboard went viral on San Anto's local subreddit, Suit Man himself jumped in to clarify that his wife was in on the joke and share a bit of backstory:
"So basically I dress horribly when I'm not working (real estate.) Gym shorts, old graphic tees & a hat is pretty much my daily. So when we went and picked out all of the suits that I had to buy for work, she was there and they're all your very standard professional colors.

When I went to pick up the stuff she assisted with, they had just come out with this limited run spring line at Men's Wearhouse. [sic] This blue was on there and I love blue. I had to have it. So I picked it out designed the inside of the jacket etc and was on my way. She didn't get to see it beforehand. So once I got it and came home wearing it, she literally stopped me and was like what are you wearing. She thinks I look like a game show host lol.

So yeah drummed up this since all of our real estate friends + her drive up and down 410 on the regular for work would see both of the billboards. Got the photographer, took the photos and the rest if [sic] history."
Want to see it for yourself? According to KSAT, the billboards will stay up from through August.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Early Voting in San Antonio's Runoff Election Exceeds Early Vote Totals for the May Citywide Election Read More

  2. More Than 117,000 Texans Will Lose Their Jobs If Trump Imposes Mexico Tariffs, Economist Warns Read More

  3. San Antonio District 4 Council Candidate Says NASA Is the 'Number One Source of Climate Change' Read More

  4. Emails Show Gov. Greg Abbott Masterminded Texas' Failed Voter Citizenship Review Read More

  5. Castle Hills Police Say Man Fatally Shot His Aunt After Argument Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...