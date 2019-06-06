Woman Charged After Viral Video Shows Vehicle Run Over Two People Outside San Antonio Bar

click to enlarge
Police arrested 22-year-old Miranda Guerrero more than a month after a viral video showed two women being struck by a car in the parking lot of a San Antonio bar.
SAPD allege Guerrero used her vehicle to hit the two victims outside of The Well on May 2. An arrest affidavit claims Guerrero had been arguing with the two victims
at the UTSA-area drinking spot when the fight moved outside. Police said Guerrero and a friend, who has not been named, got into a vehicle just as the two victims began vandalizing it
.
At that point, the affidavit states Guerrero accelerated, hitting the first woman. In the online video, the car stops and reverses into the second woman who came to her friend's aid. The second woman was thrown to the pavement and attempted to get up, but the car appeared to back into her again.
Video of the incident
was shared online and viewed by millions of people across social media channels.
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / GoDj Wildstyle
Guerrero's arrest comes after one of the victims identified her in a photo lineup. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and her bail set at $50,000.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.