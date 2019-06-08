Mayor Nirenberg Holds Small Lead Over Brockhouse in Runoff Election

click to enlarge Kara Hawley / San Antonio Heron

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night on May 4.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg holds a small lead with 51.6% of the vote over challenger and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who captured 48.4%, early voting results in today’s runoff election show.“It feels very good to be in the driver’s seat right now,” Nirenberg told supporters at his campaign gathering at The Friendly Spot.In District 2, Jada Andrews-Sullivan is slightly ahead (51.1%) of Keith A. Toney (48.9%). The winner replaces Councilman Art Hall, who took over the East Side seat when he replaced local judge William “Cruz” Shaw in January.For the District 4 council seat, university professor Adriana Rocha Garcia comfortably leads with 72% of the vote over Johnny Arredondo, who received 28%. Garcia will replace outgoing Councilman Rey Saldaña, who is serving his fourth and final term.In District 6, the city’s far west side, attorney Melissa Cabello Havrda has a solid lead with 55.6% over CPA Andy Greene who has 44.4%. The winner will replace Brockhouse.Nirenberg’s campaign focused on expanding transportation through his ConnectSA plan, creating more affordable housing by continuing initiatives outlined in the Mayor’s Housing Policy Task Force report published last August, and reducing crime in the city.For Brockhouse, his campaign centered around his “Action Plan SA,” which outlined policies for his first 90 days in office. They include lowering property taxes through a city-wide homestead exemption, a “pro-growth” climate policy, better transparency in City Hall, increasing transportation by putting more funding in VIA Metropolitan Transit, as well as reducing crime.Nirenberg spent $321,754.67 during the runoff campaign, more than three times what Brockhouse spent, which was $101,714.37, according to campaign finance records. Independent political groups, who are not beholden to the mayoral campaign donation limits of $1,000 per donation, have spent more than $500,000 in organizing and advertisements, according to a report by the. Groups groups supporting Nirenberg spent $197,000 and groups supporting Brockhouse spent at least $350,000.For today’s runoff, more than 81,000 people voted early — between May 28 and June 4 — a 20% increase from the city’s general election in May, thereported. Around 67,000 people voted early during the general election period, with 110,000 voting in total.For Brockhouse, discussion around two domestic violence reports against his former and current wives, respectively—first reported by thecontinued in the runoff campaign.One of the reports, from 2009, documenting Brockhouse’s alleged assault against his current wife, Annalisa, is not in the public record. However, a copy was obtained by the. Brockhouse, in an interview with broadcast journalist Jim Forsyth, said the 2009 report was faked, saying there were inaccuracies about his appearance.The other is report is from 2006, allegedly documenting a domestic violence incident between Brockhouse and his previous wife, which is in public record.