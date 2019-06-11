Email
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Man Charged with Making Terroristic Threats Directed at San Antonio Councilman's Office

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A man who reportedly made terroristic threats toward the office of a city councilman is now in police custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nathan Harrell called the field office of District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry last week, requesting a face-to-face meeting when "the conversation became hostile" and "confrontational."

KSAT reports that during the phone call Harrell said he "felt targeted" at a young age. He allegedly referenced mass shootings and said he had access to weapons and body armor. The phone call prompted Perry's staff members to evacuate the field office and shut down for the day.

Police said Harrell, 30, previously made threats to bomb a past employer's location, for which he was investigated.



Harrell is now facing a charge of making terroristic threats to a public servant.

