Teen Arrested After Fatally Shooting a Man at San Antonio Park During Pickup Basketball Game

A San Antonio teen was taken into custody more than two months after police said he fatally shot a man during a pickup basketball game at Lady Bird Johnson Park.
Brandon Jay Clark is accused of killing Ramiro Longoria
and injuring two other men on April 2. Police said the men got into an argument during the game, at which point Clark, 19, pulled out a weapon and began shooting.
According to reports
, a softball game was happening nearby.
“This was an extremely senseless shooting,” San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez told the Express-News
.
Longoria, 28, was reportedly shot multiple times
and died at the scene. Reports indicate that a second person was shot in the leg and a third person was grazed by a bullet.
Though police quickly identified Clark as the suspect after the shooting, the teen was only arrested Monday. He's charged
with murder, while charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon will be added.
