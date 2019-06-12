Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Man Hospitalized After Speeding, Rolling Car Over in North Star Mall Parking Lot
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a dramatic rollover crash at North Star Mall.
According to reports
, a driver was speeding through the mall's parking lot around 2 a.m. and missed a curve, causing him to collide with some trees and roll his car.
When officers arrived at the scene
, they were unsure whether the man, reportedly in his 30s, had a head injury from the crash or was simply intoxicated. Officers told KSAT that the driver didn't make sense when they tried to ask questions about the crash.
The driver was taken to University Hospital, though his condition hasn't been disclosed. It's also unclear whether the man will face charges
.
