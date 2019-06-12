Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Man Hospitalized After Speeding, Rolling Car Over in North Star Mall Parking Lot

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a dramatic rollover crash at North Star Mall.

According to reports, a driver was speeding through the mall's parking lot around 2 a.m. and missed a curve, causing him to collide with some trees and roll his car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unsure whether the man, reportedly in his 30s, had a head injury from the crash or was simply intoxicated. Officers told KSAT that the driver didn't make sense when they tried to ask questions about the crash.

The driver was taken to University Hospital, though his condition hasn't been disclosed. It's also unclear whether the man will face charges.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Teen Arrested After Fatally Shooting a Man at San Antonio Park During Pickup Basketball Game Read More

  2. Man Charged with Making Terroristic Threats Directed at San Antonio Councilman's Office Read More

  3. Groups Accuse Pro-Brockhouse PAC of Muddying the Waters With Misleading Campaign Flyer Read More

  4. Chick-fil-A Faces Controversy in Yet Another Location Read More

  5. Presidential Candidate Julian Castro Visits Flint, Unveils New Plan Targeting Lead Poisoning Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...