Wednesday, June 12, 2019

San Antonio's Chip Roy Delays Congress for Procedural Protest About Border Security

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge Chip Roy gets all handwavy during a recent tirade about drug company profits. - TWITTER / @DEATHPANEL_POD
  • Twitter / @DeathPanel_Pod
  • Chip Roy gets all handwavy during a recent tirade about drug company profits.
A month after singlehandedly delaying a $19 million disaster-aid package to make a point about border security, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is at it again.

The freshman San Antonio-Austin congressman joined a handful of fellow GOP lawmakers and forced procedural votes to adjourn the U.S. House so they could call attention to President Trump's demand for more border funds, Roll Call reports.

Although the House resumed normal business after two unsuccessful votes, the maneuver added almost an hour's delay to an already long legislative day, expected to stretch until 11 p.m., the publication pointed out.

Of course, maybe we should have expected the move given the head of steam Roy seemed to be working up over the weekend. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to skewer fellow lawmakers for “hand-wringing” instead solving the “border crisis.”

“Democrats (and too many GOP) do not care,” he tweeted. “They view it as political theater and deny reality ... and as a result little girls get raped, migrants get held hostage, cartels get empowered, gangs grow, & American communities are made less safe.”

Meanwhile, political watchers are speculating that former state senator Wendy Davis — you may remember her abortion-bill filibuster — is gearing up to run for Congress, potentially against Roy. It remains to be seen whether voters in Roy's District 21 view his recent headline-grabbing antics as shrewd political moves or look-at-me obstructionism. 

