Thursday, June 13, 2019

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Identifies Burned, Decomposed Remains Found Near Government Canyon

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Officials have identified the charred human remains found earlier this year off of Texas State Highway 211 near the Government Canyon State Natural Area.

When the corpse was found in April, officials from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they were "cautiously optimistic" it was that of Andreen McDonald, a mother and business owner who went missing in March. However, the day after the discovery, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the remains weren't McDonald's.

Now, officials have identified the body as that of a woman named Norma Pacheco.

Salazar said the remains were badly burned and decomposed, but that tips via social media were helpful in identifying the 39-year-old victim. Police last week had released a sketch based a forensic investigation.



Pacheco's death has been ruled a homicide, and authorities are now investigating. According to KSAT, nobody reported Pacheco missing. Her family described her as being a drifter they wouldn't see for weeks at a time.

“What we’re asking for is for the public to study her photograph and see if she’s somebody that you recognize,” Salazar said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (210) 335-6070.

