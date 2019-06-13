San Antonio Kicks Off Swim Season, Opens Elmendorf Lake Park Pool This Weekend

click to enlarge
Staying cool amid San Antonio's rising summer temperatures is a challenge for residents, but there's good news: swim season begins this weekend.
The City of San Antonio will officially open all 24 outdoor public pools, including the long-awaited Elmendorf Lake Park Pool
at 235 Shore Drive, on Saturday, June 15.
The new Elmendorf Pool will host a free, Luau-style grand opening – with free Aqua Zumba classes, family-friendly games, contests, prizes and music –starting at 11 a.m.
"This new pool is part of the 2017 bond project and represents an investment of almost $2.2 million dollars in District 5, a huge investment for the City's Westside," stated Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales. "It's a refreshing and cool space for our neighbors to enjoy during the summer...for free!"
Visitors are encouraged to arrive at Elmendorf Lake Park in their best luau-wear, and look for additional free parking options at Our Lady of the Lake University.
To learn more about city pool hours, events and upcoming swim classes, visit sanantonio.gov/parksandrec
.
