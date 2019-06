Greenpeace Calls H-E-B the Worst Grocery Chain for Dealing With Plastic Waste

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

The effect of plastic bag pollution on a river.

H-E-B has a plastic problem. Or so says Greenpeace.In a new report , the environmental group called out the San Antonio-based supermarket chain as the worst of 20 large grocers in dealing with plastic waste. Not in the lowest quartile. Not they-kinda-didn't-place too well.But dead fucking last.H-E-B was not responsive to inquiries about its waste-reduction policies and gave "zero indication that H-E-B’s leadership is aware of the massive scale of the plastic pollution crisis," Greenpeace writes.What's more, the environmental group said H-E-B's reduction plans for single-use plastic bags was "stuck in the 1990s," pointing out that the company has reintroduced plastic bags at several stores that had once done away with them.H-E-B officials were not available for immediate comment on the report.Greenpeace named Aldi, Kroger and Albertson's — in that order — as the grocers doing the most to cut down on plastic waste. Even so, none of those in the report, including the top three, received a passing grade of 40 points out of 100.According to Greenpeace, nearly 700 marine species have been affected by plastic waste in the ocean, much of it coming from single-use sources such as grocery bags. Up to 90% of seabirds, 33% of sea turtles and more than half of whale and dolphin species have injected potentially harmful plastic waste, according to the scientific data it cites.