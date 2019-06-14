Email
Friday, June 14, 2019

Texas Community Finds Alligator with Knife Stuck in Its Skull

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 12:44 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ORCHARD LAKE ESTATES (OLE)
  • Facebook / Orchard Lake Estates (OLE)
An alligator found with a knife stuck in its head has angered Fort Bend County residents who believe someone purposely hurt the animal.

In the community of Orchard Lakes Estates outside of Houston, it's common for residents to see the reptiles in and around the lake. This week, however, residents were startled to find an alligator with a knife in its head.

"I saw him swimming... and I saw something sticking out of his head," resident Erin Weaver told Houston's KTRK. "It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head."

Weaver said the knife appeared to be very close to the animal's eye. She also said she's never seen any of the reptiles display aggressive or defensive behavior in her six years living there.



"If you walk by and startle them, they just go underwater," Weaver said.

After sharing the photos within the community's social media pages, she feels that someone injured the animal intentionally.

A superintendent at Brazos Bend State Park told the news station that the gator is likely not in pain and could live with the knife like that for some time. A game warden from Texas Parks and Wildlife is expected to evaluate the reptile next week.

