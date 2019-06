14-Year-Old Driven to San Antonio Fire Station with Gunshot Wound After Reported Attempted Burglary

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A teen has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound after burglarizing a home early Monday morning.According to reports , a couple was awakened by noises and flashlights at their home on Westville Road on the city's Far West Side. The homeowner grabbed his firearm to confront the group of burglars and fired on them, according to police. However, he was unsure whether a bullet hit any of the suspects Soon after, a 14-year-old boy was driven to a fire station on Culebra Road around 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the stomach . He was later transported to University Hospital in stable condition.The youth will face charges, according to police. Authorities have chosen not to press charges against the homeowner at this time.Police are continuing to investigate the incident.