Monday, June 17, 2019

UTSA Student Accused of Assaulting Underage Relative in His Dorm Room

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A University of Texas at San Antonio student was arrested last week after he was accused of indecency with a child by contact.

A KSAT report reveals that Zachary Altman, 19, hosted an underage relative in his dorm room earlier this year. According to an arrest affidavit, the male relative lived out of state and stayed with Altman for a few days.

During that time, Altman allegedly made the boy "engage in several sexual acts in the dorm at Chisholm Hall."

When the underage relative returned home, he said Altman had asked for sexual videos of himself. The victim's relatives said Altman had made "incriminating statements" to them about the alleged assault that took place at his dorm.



Altman posted his $50,000 bond and was released from Bexar County Jail on Friday. His pre-hearing is scheduled for August 6.

