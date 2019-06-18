Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Email to Property Owners Reveals More Border Wall Construction Coming to South Texas
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 1:26 PM
Looks like more of President Trump's pinche border wall will be cutting through South Texas. This time in Cameron County.
An email circulated late last week by the Rio Bravo Property Owners Association and obtained by the Brownsville Herald
warns residents near Brownsville's River Bend Resort & Golf Club that U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants to build a section of wall along the property.
The email follows three land condemnation suits filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office against area landowners over the past month, the paper also reports.
“So far, in our four-and-a-half-year ownership, the consensus has been from multiple Border Patrol agents and leadership that River Bend was not on their priority list and that they were not recommending we get a wall,” the email states. “On Thursday they informed us that the decision had been made and the funding was in place for River Bend to receive its portion of the wall.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring or summer of 2020.
