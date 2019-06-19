Bexar County Commissioners Court Passes LGBTQ Proclamation

LGBTQ San Antonians have all the more reason to celebrate Pride later this month.
In conjunction with the city's Pride Bigger Than Texas festival and parade scheduled for Saturday, June 29, county officials moved to officially mark the celebration as "Pride Bigger than Texas Day."
The proclamation, passed by the Bexar County Commissioners Court, comes during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a series of demonstrations in New York City's Greenwich Village that sparked the gay liberation movement.
A local Catholic priest criticized
the proclamation.
"You're in contradiction to the Lord," said Rev. Clay Hunt. "It is also very detrimental to the culture to have these things promulgated and pushed upon a culture. In fact, if you look at any great society in history of the world, this was one of the premiere factors to their end."
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff defended the proclamation
.
"The gay and lesbian community are very important to this community and all of us should embrace each other," he said. "If we want to talk about God, let's talk about love."
While the proclamation is appreciated, some say it's not an indication that the fight for LGBTQ equality is finished in San Antonio.
"We still feel that there is a long way to go here in the city of San Antonio as well as Bexar County," said Phillip Barcena, president of PRIDE San Antonio.
