Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Bexar County Commissioners Court Passes LGBTQ Proclamation

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:46 PM

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
LGBTQ San Antonians have all the more reason to celebrate Pride later this month.

In conjunction with the city's Pride Bigger Than Texas festival and parade scheduled for Saturday, June 29, county officials moved to officially mark the celebration as "Pride Bigger than Texas Day."

The proclamation, passed by the Bexar County Commissioners Court, comes during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a series of demonstrations in New York City's Greenwich Village that sparked the gay liberation movement.

A local Catholic priest criticized the proclamation.



"You're in contradiction to the Lord," said Rev. Clay Hunt. "It is also very detrimental to the culture to have these things promulgated and pushed upon a culture. In fact, if you look at any great society in history of the world, this was one of the premiere factors to their end."

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff defended the proclamation.

"The gay and lesbian community are very important to this community and all of us should embrace each other," he said. "If we want to talk about God, let's talk about love."

While the proclamation is appreciated, some say it's not an indication that the fight for LGBTQ equality is finished in San Antonio.

"We still feel that there is a long way to go here in the city of San Antonio as well as Bexar County," said Phillip Barcena, president of PRIDE San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With the Texas Legislature Adjourned, Here's a Look at New Laws Going Into Effect This Year Read More

  2. New Details Emerge After Man Allegedly Killed Roommate, Kept His Body in Garage on South Side Read More

  3. Police Searching for Driver Who Struck Toddler, Kept Driving on East Side Read More

  4. Rey Saldaña Expected to Serve as Chairman on VIA Metropolitan Transit Board Following City Council Career Read More

  5. San Antonio Nurse Tells Police He Stole Drugs, Injected Himself and Replaced Vials to Use on Patients Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation