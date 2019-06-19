Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

New Details Emerge After Man Allegedly Killed Roommate, Kept His Body in Garage on South Side

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
Following Monday's arrest of a man accused of killing his roommate, court documents reveal details that led up to the crime.

According to documents obtained by KSAT, Roberto Flores' death came after the 62-year-old man got into an argument with roommate Richard Rodriguez Jr. over a cell phone. Rodriguez was arrested after a relative reported a foul odor coming from a backyard garage. Feet were also spotted sticking out from a piece of tarp.

According to reports, Rodriguez and Flores both lived in the garage.

However, by the time officers arrived at the scene early Monday morning, the body had been removed. Instead, officers found cleaning products and a blood stain. That same day, Rodriguez was spotted driving in Flores' pickup truck. Police attempted to pull him over, but Rodriguez sped off.



The 45-year-old was taken into custody later that day after police found him hiding down the street.

The arrest affidavit reveals that Rodriguez told detectives he had wrapped a plastic bag around Flores because he "got tired of looking at [his] lifeless body."

Rodriguez also said that Flores had tried to sell him a cell phone he believed to be one he'd lost earlier. While Rodriguez initially didn't want to argue about the matter, the suspect said he confronted Flores on June 13. On that day, Rodriguez had a lady over to the garage, and Flores asked her if she wanted to buy the phone.

Rodriguez said he felt disrespected, so he reportedly followed Flores to another room, where the two argued and fought. The suspect said Flores pulled out a knife, prompting him to take down his roommate and choke him with an elbow.

According to the report, this led to Flores' death.

Rodriguez said he cleaned the garage with bleach and asked a friend to help dispose of Flores' body. While being interviewed by investigators, Rodriguez reportedly confessed to putting the body in the bed of the truck and dumping the remains "near the railroad tracks."

Flores' body was found near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and Escalon Avenue on the city's South Side around 4 p.m. Monday. His truck was discovered near I-35 and Linden Avenue.

Rodriguez's bail has been set at $102,500. He is expected to be charged with murder and evading arrest.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With the Texas Legislature Adjourned, Here's a Look at New Laws Going Into Effect This Year Read More

  2. Bexar County Commissioners Court Passes LGBTQ Proclamation Read More

  3. Police Searching for Driver Who Struck Toddler, Kept Driving on East Side Read More

  4. Rey Saldaña Expected to Serve as Chairman on VIA Metropolitan Transit Board Following City Council Career Read More

  5. San Antonio Nurse Tells Police He Stole Drugs, Injected Himself and Replaced Vials to Use on Patients Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation