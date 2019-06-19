New Details Emerge After Man Allegedly Killed Roommate, Kept His Body in Garage on South Side

click to enlarge
Following Monday's arrest of a man accused of killing his roommate, court documents reveal details that led up to the crime.
According to documents obtained by KSAT
, Roberto Flores' death came after the 62-year-old man got into an argument with roommate Richard Rodriguez Jr. over a cell phone. Rodriguez was arrested after a relative reported a foul odor coming from a backyard garage. Feet were also spotted sticking out from a piece of tarp.
According to reports, Rodriguez and Flores both lived in the garage.
However, by the time officers arrived at the scene early Monday morning, the body had been removed
. Instead, officers found cleaning products and a blood stain. That same day, Rodriguez was spotted driving in Flores' pickup truck. Police attempted to pull him over, but Rodriguez sped off.
The 45-year-old was taken into custody
later that day after police found him hiding down the street.
The arrest affidavit reveals that Rodriguez told detectives he had wrapped a plastic bag around Flores because he "got tired of looking at [his] lifeless body."
Rodriguez also said that Flores had tried to sell him a cell phone he believed to be one he'd lost earlier
. While Rodriguez initially didn't want to argue about the matter, the suspect said he confronted Flores on June 13. On that day, Rodriguez had a lady over to the garage, and Flores asked her if she wanted to buy the phone.
Rodriguez said he felt disrespected
, so he reportedly followed Flores to another room, where the two argued and fought. The suspect said Flores pulled out a knife, prompting him to take down his roommate and choke him with an elbow.
According to the report, this led to Flores' death.
Rodriguez said he cleaned the garage with bleach and asked a friend to help dispose of Flores' body. While being interviewed by investigators, Rodriguez reportedly confessed to putting the body in the bed of the truck and dumping the remains "near the railroad tracks."
Flores' body was found near the intersection of Gillette Boulevard and Escalon Avenue on the city's South Side around 4 p.m. Monday. His truck was discovered near I-35 and Linden Avenue.
Rodriguez's bail has been set at $102,500. He is expected to be charged with murder and evading arrest
.
