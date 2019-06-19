Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Police Searching for Driver Who Struck Toddler, Kept Driving on East Side

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Police officers are searching for a driver who failed to stop after hitting a toddler on the city's East Side.

According to multiple reports, police were called to a home on Norfleet Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Family members of a 1-year-old boy told officers that they were relaxing in their front yard when the child got away from them and ran into the street.

A black Mazda struck the toddler and continued driving.

The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition. His leg may have been broken, according to a KSAT report.



The driver, when located, will face charges for failing to stop and render aid, police said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With the Texas Legislature Adjourned, Here's a Look at New Laws Going Into Effect This Year Read More

  2. Four Former La Vernia Students Given New Indictments in Sexual Assault Hazing Scandal Read More

  3. San Antonio Nurse Tells Police He Stole Drugs, Injected Himself and Replaced Vials to Use on Patients Read More

  4. Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Continues Revealing Details of His Fair Housing Plan Read More

  5. UTSA Student Accused of Assaulting Underage Relative in His Dorm Room Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation