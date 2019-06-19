Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Police Searching for Driver Who Struck Toddler, Kept Driving on East Side
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM
Police officers are searching for a driver who failed to stop after hitting a toddler on the city's East Side.
According to multiple reports, police were called to a home on Norfleet Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Family members of a 1-year-old boy told officers that they were relaxing in their front yard when the child got away from them and ran into the street.
A black Mazda struck the toddler and continued driving
.
The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable condition
. His leg may have been broken, according to a KSAT report
.
The driver, when located, will face charges
for failing to stop and render aid, police said.
