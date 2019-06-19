Rey Saldaña Expected to Serve as Chairman on VIA Metropolitan Transit Board Following City Council Career

click to enlarge
If you've been wondering where Rey Saldaña will end up after being term-limited off
San Antonio's city council, wonder no longer.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gave the Southwest Side councilman a ceremonial endorsement Tuesday to chair VIA Metropolitan Transit, the Express-News reports
.
Saldaña has a background in public transit thanks to his service on the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. He also took an interest in transportation issues while on council.
What's more, his new role will place a Nirenberg ally at the helm of VIA as the mayor works to shore up support for his $2.7 billion plan
to future-proof San Antonio's transportation system.
VIA’s board is expected to approve Saldaña on June 25. The endorsements by Nirenberg and Wolff all but guarantee he'll receive a thumbs-up from the 11-member panel.
Saldaña will take over from Hope Andrade, a former Texas Secretary of State who owns the company that barges serving the San Antonio River Walk.
