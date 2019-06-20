Email
Thursday, June 20, 2019

How to Survive the Wickedly Hot Temperatures Expected in San Antonio Today

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 11:31 AM

Although summer doesn't officially start until Friday, June 21, San Antonio is already suffering through alarming temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, temps in the Alamo City will range between 95 and 108 degrees on Thursday, while the heat indices are expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees this afternoon.

If that's the case, today will bring us the hottest temperatures so far this year. It's so damn hot that Metro Health even issued a Level II heat advisory.

Don't be alarmed, though. The Current is here to help.

How hot is "wickedly hot?"
While we've reached triple-digit temps in San Antonio already this year, today marks the first time that a heat advisory has been issued. Take that as you will.



Am I in danger?
Texas weather doesn't play around, so to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, don't stay in the heat or direct sunlight for long periods of time. While it may be your automatic response to hit up the pool, river or lake, avoiding exposure to sunlight is best. Remember to stay hydrated too.

What should I drink if I feel overheated?
Metro Health advises against alcohol intake, so cool off with a glass of iced sweet tea. Cold treats like paletas, raspas and mangonadas will also suffice.

Will it stay hot like this forever?
With Texas weather as erratic as it is, probably not. As of now, the weekend's forecast looks like thunderstorms beginning Saturday and expected through Wednesday. It will still feel ugly outside, however, as the high on those days will reach the low 90s.

Can weather "experts" really be trusted?
Lots of local folks treat meteorologists with the same level of respect as religious figures, but it's really up to you. It's cloudy in downtown San Antonio as of press time, but the sun could very well be blazing and beating down by the time you read this.

Are we allowed to follow our regular schedule during a heat advisory?
Probably not. Throw your responsibilities out the window and do whatever you need to do to stay cool.

