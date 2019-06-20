Email
Thursday, June 20, 2019

Texas Is Among the Worst States for Breaches of Computer Data

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge LUIS GOMES / PEXELS
  • Luis Gomes / Pexels
Texas may pride itself in being a law-and-order state, but when it comes to folks getting unauthorized access to our sensitive data, it still appears to be part of the Wild West.

The Lone Star State had the third-highest number of data breaches between 2008 and 2018, behind California and New York, according to a new report from technology research firm Comparitech. Around 288.5 million records were exposed in Texas during that time period.

Data breaches are incidents where someone gets unauthorized access to sensitive or confidential data such as health and banking records. Each stolen record has an average value of $148, according to Comparitech.

The report doesn't necessarily lay blame for Texas' high number of breaches on lax security, however. Instead, it points out that state has a large number of companies working with the kind of valuable data criminals love to get their mitts on.



The majority of records exposed in Texas during the report's 10-year timeframe were a result of a 2011 breach where email marketing company Epsilon leaked as many as 250 million email addresses and names. Epsilon did work for major retailers and financial entities including Walgreens, Capital One and Citibank.

