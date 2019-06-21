Email
Friday, June 21, 2019

Missing Man's Remains Found Buried at West Side Home, Two Suspects Arrested

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A man reported missing last month has been located.

Shane Bourret's remains were found buried in the backyard of a home on the city's West Side this week, more than a month after his wife reported him missing on May 7.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told news outlets that Donald Barber, 60, and Colin King, 34, have been arrested in connection to Bourret's death. King was arrested in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Wednesday and is being extradited to Bexar County.

Salazar said Bourret had temporarily moved to San Antonio for a job and reportedly worked with one of the men. Authorities believe Bourret and one of the suspects got into an argument, leading to the 45-year-old man's death.



"We can ... safely say it was a violent homicide," Salazar told MySA.com.

King is charged with homicide, while Barber faces charges of altering, destroying and concealing a corpse.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

