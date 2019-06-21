San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week Aims to Help Residents Looking to Start a Business

click to enlarge
-
Screen capture / San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week
It takes a leap of faith to launch a business, and hard work is just a small part of a successful venture. From building the right team to securing funding, individuals can find it difficult to clear the many startup hurdles.
With those challenges in mind, Launch SA is hosting its fourth annual San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week (SAEW) from June 23-26 to help residents navigate the process. Founded in 2014 as a nonprofit, Launch SA provides programming, mentorship and other resources to businesses at all stages of development.
“SAEW is a celebration and recognition of what we’ve accomplished this year,” says Ryan Salts, director of Launch SA. “Entrepreneurs often feel alone in the process, so we want to give them the chance to establish relationships to help them grow.”
SAEW attendees will have more chances this year to interact directly with mentors in discussion-based settings. That way, “you can get yourself connected into the community to have resources to go back to when you have questions,” Ryan adds.
Also new this year is an awards ceremony recognizing entrepreneurial community builders and the winners of Venture Challenge SA, a competition in which entrepreneurs vie for $26,000 in prize money to fuel their businesses' growth.
Locations and registration information can also be found at the SAEW website
. Here's a rundown of this year's events:
Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
A Friendly Community Brunch, The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St.
SAEW's kickoff event provides a laid-back networking opportunity. Attendance is free with registration
, but it's $22 for a brunch ticket, which includes food and drink.
Monday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Inspiration Day, International Center, 203 S. St. Mary’s St #360
Keynote speakers who grew their businesses in San Antonio will share their experience and what they learned. Attendance is free with admission
, and lunch is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Monday, June 24, 4:45-8 p.m.
Venture Challenge Awards Ceremony and Mixer
Launch SA will award top performers of the year-long Venture Challenge program with seed funding to grow their businesses. A mixer will follow. Admission is free with registration
.
Tuesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m.
Development Day, Launch SA, 600 Soledad St
.
Workshops and chats hosted by leaders in SA’s entrepreneurial support system offer insights on how to grow a business using available resources. Attendance is free, but registration is required
.
Tuesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m.
Mentorship Rounds, 6-8 p.m.
Mentors from various industries will share expertise in finance, team building, operations and product or service development. Attendance is free, but registration is required
.
Wednesday, June 26, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Impact Day, The Impact Guild, 708 West Summit Ave.
Entrepreneurs driven by social change will host talks, panels and workshops to discuss how to create a positive impact on the community. Attendance is free with registration
.
Wednesday, June 26, 5:30-9 p.m.
SAEW Closeout at Rumble, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St.
The final even offers a chance to wrap up SAEW by socializing with new connections. Attendance is free but registration is required
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.