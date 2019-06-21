TV Host Does Something San Antonio Has Done for Years: Mix Up Joaquin and Julián Castro

click to enlarge
Awk-ward.
MSNBC contributor Noah Rothman stepped into it Thursday on the Morning Joe program when he mistook San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro for his identical twin brother Julián, a 2020 presidential candidate.
During Castro's appearance
, Rothman posed a question to the Democratic congressman about an accusation during a Fox News town hall that the Trump administration provoking war with Iran.
“Well, the first thing is, I have to correct you,” Castro said. “The person who did the Fox News town hall was my brother, Julián, who is running for president. I’m here in the Congress.”
An embarrassed Rothman apologized on-air and later on Twitter.
“That is a truly awful confusion on my part. But I’m sure it’s not the first time this happened,” said Rothman, an editor at the magazine Commentary
.
Castro seemed to take the awfulness of the confusion in stride, laughing and assuring the host it “literally happens every day.”
Maybe it's time for Castro to bring back the beard
, no matter how patchy it looks.
