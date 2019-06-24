Monday, June 24, 2019
Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Shot by Teen Who Broke Into His Car at South Side Home
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM
A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot over the weekend after confronting a teen on whom authorities blamed a string of car burglaries.
According to multiple reports, an off-duty deputy was at his South Side home Saturday morning when a relative told him they saw someone in his car. The deputy went outside and caught a teen in the act
. The deputy reportedly attempted to take the 16-year-old into custody, but the teen pulled out a handgun and shot the man in his abdomen
.
Even so, the 34-year-old deputy was able to subdue the teen until police arrived, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. A spokesperson said the deputy, an 11-year veteran of the force, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and is now in recovery
.
Salazar said evidence at the scene led authorities to believe that the teen may have been responsible for other recent car burglaries
in the area. The teen's official charges have not been confirmed at this time.
