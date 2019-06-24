Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 24, 2019

Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Shot by Teen Who Broke Into His Car at South Side Home

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot over the weekend after confronting a teen on whom authorities blamed a string of car burglaries.

According to multiple reports, an off-duty deputy was at his South Side home Saturday morning when a relative told him they saw someone in his car. The deputy went outside and caught a teen in the act. The deputy reportedly attempted to take the 16-year-old into custody, but the teen pulled out a handgun and shot the man in his abdomen.

Even so, the 34-year-old deputy was able to subdue the teen until police arrived, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. A spokesperson said the deputy, an 11-year veteran of the force, was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center and is now in recovery.

Salazar said evidence at the scene led authorities to believe that the teen may have been responsible for other recent car burglaries in the area. The teen's official charges have not been confirmed at this time.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Mass Roundup of Immigrants Will Start Sunday, Washington Post Reports; San Antonio Unlikely to Be Among the Initial Targets Read More

  2. City of San Antonio Flows $2.6 Million to UTSA for Water Sustainability Projects Read More

  3. Missing Man's Remains Found Buried at West Side Home, Two Suspects Arrested Read More

  4. It’s Time to Admit San Antonio’s Mayoral Politics Are Partisan Politics Read More

  5. San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week Aims to Help Residents Looking to Start a Business Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation