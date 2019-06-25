Gina Ortiz Jones Picks Up Early Endorsements for District 23 House Campaign

click to enlarge
Gina Ortiz Jones is running against U.S. Rep. Will Hurd in what could be one of the nation's costliest races.
On Tuesday, national campaign finance reform group End Citizens United became the latest organization to endorse Democratic candidate Gina Ortiz Jones' second run for Congress.
The endorsement brings Jones' total endorsements to nearly 30 since announcing on May 14
that she's again pursuing the seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Will Hurd. Those endorsements range from pro-choice PAC Emily's List and progressive veterans organization Vote Vets to Democratic politicos such as U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.
The Hurd campaign didn't respond to an email request for its list of 2020 endorsement, and none was available on its website.
Money-in-politics reform emerged as a key theme in the 2018 race for Texas' 23rd District, which Jones lost by a close enough margin to demand a recount. She has pledged not to accept money from corporate PACs.
After 2018's close finish, both the Republicans and Democrats have promised to spend big
on the district this cycle. District 23, which includes San Antonio and roughly 2/3 of the U.S.-Mexico border, has frequently flipped between GOP and Democratic control.
This go-round, Jones also faces a primary challenges from activist Rosalinda "Rosey" Ramos Abuabara and journalist Liz Wahl.
