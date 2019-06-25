Email
Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Man Who Threatened to Jump Off San Antonio Highway Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM

A man in his 30s was killed in an officer-involved shooting this morning after threatening to jump off of a ledge on I-37 near Carolina Road.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus stated in a press conference that the department received a call about a jumper on the highway about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the man on the ledge.

Negotiators were called onto the scene and got the man off of the ledge, but backed off after SAPD helicopters relayed information that a weapon was spotted in the man's waistband.

The man reportedly drew the weapon toward the officers, which they believed was a gun. Officers fired, hitting the man several times in the torso and once in the leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m.



The weapon held by the man was reported as a knife with a gun grip handle.

The incident caused traffic in the area throughout the morning, as all five lanes of I-37 southbound is still closed as of press time as police investigate. I-37 northbound is still open.

The officers involved in the shooting will remain on administrative duty until an internal investigation is completed.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting for SAPD this year.

