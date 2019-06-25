Viral Video Shows San Antonio Men Getting Back Confiscated Booze While Floating Comal River

Twitter / TheStevie_Jay

Welp my alcohol got taken away at the river but the new braunfels police gave it back . pic.twitter.com/pOoj97capL — Steve. (@TheStevie_Jay) June 24, 2019

Wtf why would they dispose of it like that smh — caro ♉︎ 🌈 (@Superdupercaro) June 24, 2019

They should get fined for not disposing it correctly. Those damn fish might have 6% alcohol level for whoever catches and eats them 😂 — nani 𓅓 (@diff3rentvision) June 24, 2019

Just like tossing a bottle in the road, in the grass, in the ocean way back when didn’t make much a difference either. Look where we are at now. — Isacc V (@IsaccVasquez) June 24, 2019