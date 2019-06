Viral Video Shows San Antonio Men Getting Back Confiscated Booze While Floating Comal River

Twitter / TheStevie_Jay

Welp my alcohol got taken away at the river but the new braunfels police gave it back . pic.twitter.com/pOoj97capL — Steve. (@TheStevie_Jay) June 24, 2019

Wtf why would they dispose of it like that smh — caro ♉︎ 🌈 (@Superdupercaro) June 24, 2019

They should get fined for not disposing it correctly. Those damn fish might have 6% alcohol level for whoever catches and eats them 😂 — nani 𓅓 (@diff3rentvision) June 24, 2019

Just like tossing a bottle in the road, in the grass, in the ocean way back when didn’t make much a difference either. Look where we are at now. — Isacc V (@IsaccVasquez) June 24, 2019

Two San Antonians have gotten Twitter famous after a viral video showed them cleverly getting back their booze that police have confiscated.In a short video posted to Twitter , Steve Perez said New Braunfels police took away the alcohol that he and his friend Frankie Bustillos had taken on their float down the Comal River. One of the officers is seen sitting in a raft and pouring a bottle of a brightly colored drink out behind him.Perez told MySA.com that the officers issued them tickets for having prohibited glass containers, causing him to plead for them to not dispose of their drinks. After some time, Perez got through to the officer, who told him that he was going to pour out the bottles and it was up to the tubers if they wanted to get their booze back.So the two friends did just that.Perez can be seen catching some of the drink in his cup, while Bustillos opted to have the drink poured directly into his mouth.While lots of users commended the friends for getting their adult beverages back, others were peeved that the alcohol was being poured into the river. It's actually protocol for officers to immediately dispose of beverages in these containers.