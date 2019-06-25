Viral Video Shows San Antonio Men Getting Back Confiscated Booze While Floating Comal River

Perez can be seen catching some of the drink in his cup, while Bustillos opted to have the drink poured directly into his mouth.
Welp my alcohol got taken away at the river but the new braunfels police gave it back . pic.twitter.com/pOoj97capL— Steve. (@TheStevie_Jay) June 24, 2019
Wtf why would they dispose of it like that smh— caro ♉︎ 🌈 (@Superdupercaro) June 24, 2019
They should get fined for not disposing it correctly. Those damn fish might have 6% alcohol level for whoever catches and eats them 😂— nani 𓅓 (@diff3rentvision) June 24, 2019
Just like tossing a bottle in the road, in the grass, in the ocean way back when didn’t make much a difference either. Look where we are at now.— Isacc V (@IsaccVasquez) June 24, 2019
