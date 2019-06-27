Email
Thursday, June 27, 2019

PSA: Scooter Rule Changes Take Effect Monday, San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 2:05 PM

The boom in the popularity of scooters in San Antonio has caused city officials to take a second look at rules on how they should be used.

You might be wondering when changes that were promised a while back are taking effect. That day is soon approaching, as changes will go into effect July 1.

Last month, City Council voted in favor of making it illegal to ride scooters on sidewalks, just one of several new rules effective beginning Monday.

Riders will now have to be at least 16 years old to use scooters, and only one person can ride the device at one time.



The scooters will also be prohibited at several city landmarks, such as the River Walk and Alamo Plaza, as well as city parks and trails.

Scooter riders will also have to yield to pedestrians just like regular vehicles do, and neatly park them away from walkways when they are done riding them.

Any violation of these laws will result in a fine of up to $500.

More information can be found on the dockless vehicles page on the city's website.
