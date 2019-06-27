San Antonio Allegedly Threatened to Kill Family of Teen Girl He Impregnated If She Told Anyone

click to enlarge
A San Antonio man is facing sexual assault charges after a pregnant teen said he is the father of her unborn baby.
Rolando Salas Fernandez, 30, was arrested after a teen girl's mother found text messages on her daughter's phone reportedly sent by Fernandez. The woman later took her 14-year-old daughter to the hospital, at which point they learned the teen was six months pregnant
.
According to a MySA.com report
, Fernandez is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in December 2018 and continuing until the mother found the text messages this month.
When the teen spoke to investigators, she said Fernandez was the father of her unborn child. She also said Fernandez threatened to kill her family
if she told police.
MySA.com also reports that Fernandez and the teen lived in the same home
, although he is not allowed to have contact with a child as result of a Child Protective Services investigation.
Fernandez has been charged with sexual assault of a child. His bail has been set at $75,000.
