Man Crashes Into Northeast San Antonio Home, Asks Family Not to Call Police

A San Antonio man is in police custody after he reportedly crashed into a home early Monday morning.
The suspect allegedly drove his pickup truck into a home
on the Northeast Side around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The driver told police that he lost control of the vehicle for "an unknown reason," causing the crash.
Virginia Quesada told KSAT that her grandson was underneath the truck
because the vehicle smashed directly into the 13-year-old's bedroom. Surprisingly, the teen only suffered minor injuries to his legs. Another child at the home also was treated for minor injuries
.
The suspect attempted to drive away from the scene
following the crash and even asked the family not to call police. However, he was later taken into custody and processed for driving while intoxicated.
"I just can't believe that he just tried to back up like nothing happened," Quesada told KSAT
. "I can't believe how these people can do this."
The driver's name and age have not been released.
