Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

Police Searching for Devine Woman Reportedly Kidnapped by Ex-Boyfriend

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge Jorge Jaramillo is wanted for aggravated kidnapping. - COURTESY OF DEVINE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy of Devine Police Department
  • Jorge Jaramillo is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
The Devine Police Department is searching for a missing woman who authorities believe was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Jorge Jaramillo broke into the woman's home in the town 35 miles southwest of San Antonio, entering through a window on Sunday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jaramillo was armed with a handgun and forced the woman to leave her house with him in her vehicle.

Devine police later found the vehicle near Pearson, about 10 miles away from the woman's home.

On Sunday, local agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Corrections and the Medina County Sheriff's Office took part in a search for Jaramillo and the missing woman by helicopter and foot as well as with search dogs. They were unable to locate either.



Now, authorities are asking for the public's help, though they're advising not to approach Jaramillo. Anyone with information about his or the victim's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Devine Police Department at (830) 663-4403.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Crashes Into Northeast San Antonio Home, Asks Family Not to Call Police Read More

  2. ProPublica Exposes Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Posters Mock Dead Migrants Read More

  3. Julián Castro's Busy Weekend Included the Pride Parade and a String of Sunday TV Appearances Read More

  4. Five Ways to Help Migrants at the Border and in San Antonio Read More

  5. Senator Jose Menendez, Synagogue Members Discuss Holocaust Remembrance Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation