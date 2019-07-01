Police Searching for Devine Woman Reportedly Kidnapped by Ex-Boyfriend

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Devine Police Department
Jorge Jaramillo is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
The Devine Police Department is searching for a missing woman who authorities believe was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.
Police said Jorge Jaramillo broke into the woman's home
in the town 35 miles southwest of San Antonio, entering through a window on Sunday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jaramillo was armed with a handgun and forced the woman to leave her house with him in her vehicle.
Devine police later found the vehicle near Pearson, about 10 miles away from the woman's home.
On Sunday, local agencies
including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Corrections and the Medina County Sheriff's Office took part in a search for Jaramillo
and the missing woman by helicopter and foot as well as with search dogs. They were unable to locate either.
Now, authorities are asking for the public's help, though they're advising not to approach Jaramillo. Anyone with information about his or the victim's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Devine Police Department at (830) 663-4403.
