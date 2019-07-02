Email
Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Harlandale ISD Suspends Superintendent Rey Madrigal with Intent to Terminate Contract

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / HARLANDALE ISD
  • Facebook / Harlandale ISD
A week after the Texas Education Agency called for the replacement of Harlandale ISD Superintendent Rey Madrigal and its board of trustees, the district has suspended the superintendent.

On Monday, the school board met to discuss the TEA's demands and voted 4-0 to suspend Madrigal indefinitely with pay. Madrigal, who has held the position since 2012, was also given a notice of termination.

Samantha Gallegos, an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will serve as interim superintendent.

Madrigal's suspension comes after years of accusations that he arranged payments to an engineering firm without board approval. He's also been accused of nepotism. An attorney for Madrigal said the allegations are untrue and that he will appeal the suspension and proposed termination.



The TEA still may appoint a conservator to oversee the troubled district and will lower its accreditation status. However, the board is appealing that decision. If Harlandale ISD doesn't address the problems pointed out by the TEA, the district is at risk of being placed on probation or losing its accreditation completely.

The school board has until July 9 to request a review of the lowered accreditation as well as the appointment of the conservator.

