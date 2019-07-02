San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Tweets Images and Video of Migrants in Border Detention Center

The string of tweets also include video of detained women huddled under blankets and sitting on the floor of a holding cell in El Paso site. One of the women can be heard telling Castro she hasn't received medication she needs.
Our border patrol system is broken. And part of the reason it stays broken is because it’s kept secret. The American people must see what is being carried out in their name. The @HispanicCaucus led a delegation of members of Congress to visit 2 border patrol facilities.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019
The string of tweets also described mobile showers — "dank, dirty and only too small in number" — and outside tents used to accommodate hundreds of recent arrivals fleeing Central American countries for the U.S.-Mexico border.
This moment captures what it’s like for women in CBP custody to share a cramped cell—some held for 50 days—for them to be denied showers for up to 15 days and life-saving medication. For some, it also means being separated from their children. This is El Paso Border Station #1. pic.twitter.com/OmCAlGxDt8— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 1, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.