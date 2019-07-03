Kendall County Sheriff's Office Identifies Deputy Killed During Traffic Stop

click to enlarge
Kendall County officials are mourning the death of a sheriff's deputy who was fatally struck
during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
Deputy Carlos Ramirez and his partner had pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 10 when a black pickup truck ran over the deputy. He had been with the department since December 2016 and previously served in the Army, according to MySA.
Ramirez was reportedly married with two children.
"I want his wife and his family to know that we're here for them," Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier said. "We'll help them endure this tragedy they're experiencing today."
Ramirez's partner, who has not been named, and the driver of the pulled-over vehicle were hospitalized with injuries
. The partner has since been released.
The driver of the black pickup truck has not been identified
, and it's unclear whether the person will face charges
. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.
Auxier said it's been "many years" since a first responder had died while on the job in Kendall County.
