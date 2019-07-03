Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Road Rage Incident Causes Vehicle to Roll Over Median, Partial Shutdown of Highway 281
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:13 PM
If you were late to work this morning on your commute north on U.S. Highway 281, blame it on folks being dumb.
A pre-7 a.m. crash, which police said stemmed from road rage
, caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 281 Wednesday morning. Officers said a driver involved in a road-rage incident in the southbound portion of the highway flipped over the concrete median and onto the northbound lanes near Bitters Road.
Further details of the crash have not been released, though News4SA reports that four vehicles, and possibly a fifth, were involved
. One person was transported to a hospital while another was treated at the scene.
Police closed the northbound lanes to clear the scene and investigate the incident. They have since reopened.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Highway 281, Texas, San Antonio, road rage, incident, median, crash, car accident, Bitters Road, Image