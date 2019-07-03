Email
Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Road Rage Incident Causes Vehicle to Roll Over Median, Partial Shutdown of Highway 281

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:13 PM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
If you were late to work this morning on your commute north on U.S. Highway 281, blame it on folks being dumb.

A pre-7 a.m. crash, which police said stemmed from road rage, caused the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 281 Wednesday morning. Officers said a driver involved in a road-rage incident in the southbound portion of the highway flipped over the concrete median and onto the northbound lanes near Bitters Road.

Further details of the crash have not been released, though News4SA reports that four vehicles, and possibly a fifth, were involved. One person was transported to a hospital while another was treated at the scene.

Police closed the northbound lanes to clear the scene and investigate the incident. They have since reopened.



